JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Rising power: Why India has faced muted criticism over its Kashmir policy
Business Standard

Top events today: Modi-Trump meet in New York, Coal India strike, and more

Production of CIL is likely to take a hit on Tuesday as workmen unions have decided to go on a one-day strike to protest against the Centre's decision to allow 100% FDI in coal mining

BS Web Team 

PM Modi, Donald Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at NRG Stadium, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston for the 'Howdy, Modi' event | Photo: AP/PTI

Trump to meet PM Modi on Tuesday in New York

On Tuesday (September 24), US President Donald Trump will deliver his address to the UN General Assembly. After that, he will hold a number of bilateral meetings. With Modi-Trump meeting on Tuesday, the two leaders would be meeting for the fourth time in as many months. The meeting in New York is expected to set the tone for bilateral relationship between the two countries over the next few years. Read More


CIL output likely to take hit due to strike on Tuesday

Production of Coal India Ltd (CIL) is likely to take a hit on Tuesday as workmen unions have decided to go on one-day strike to protest against the Centre's decision to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in coal mining. Five federations representing over half a million workers of Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries, called for the strike on September 24, seeking withdrawal of the central government's decision regarding FDI in coal mining. Read More

Vivo U10 India launch today at 12 PM: Livestream, specifications, and more

Smartphone brand Vivo, a subsidiary of China’s BKK Electronics, is set to launch the Vivo U10 in India on Tuesday. This Amazon-exclusive smartphone will go on sale as a special in the upcoming Great Indian festive season sale on the e-commerce platform. Read More
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 08:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU