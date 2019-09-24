Top events today: Modi-Trump meet in New York, Coal India strike, and more

-
Trump to meet PM Modi on Tuesday in New York
On Tuesday (September 24), US President Donald Trump will deliver his address to the UN General Assembly. After that, he will hold a number of bilateral meetings. With Modi-Trump meeting on Tuesday, the two leaders would be meeting for the fourth time in as many months. The meeting in New York is expected to set the tone for bilateral relationship between the two countries over the next few years. Read More
CIL output likely to take hit due to strike on Tuesday
Production of Coal India Ltd (CIL) is likely to take a hit on Tuesday as workmen unions have decided to go on one-day strike to protest against the Centre's decision to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in coal mining. Five federations representing over half a million workers of Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries, called for the strike on September 24, seeking withdrawal of the central government's decision regarding FDI in coal mining. Read More
Vivo U10 India launch today at 12 PM: Livestream, specifications, and more
Smartphone brand Vivo, a subsidiary of China’s BKK Electronics, is set to launch the Vivo U10 in India on Tuesday. This Amazon-exclusive smartphone will go on sale as a special in the upcoming Great Indian festive season sale on the e-commerce platform. Read More
