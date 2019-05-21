Top events today: NDA meet, black money hearing & Tech Mahindra Q4 results

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today

SC to hear Centre's plea on applicability of black money law

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear on Tuesday the Centre's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order staying its notification to allow the 2016 black money law to operate with retrospective effect from July, 2015 to book and probe offenders.

to meet NDA leaders, host dinner on May 21

The topmost leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) will meet Prime Minister and BJP chief over dinner on Tuesday. The dinner will be both the BJP leaders thanking NDA allies for their support in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign and discussions on the road ahead.

to attend SCO foreign ministers council meet

External Affairs Minister will attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), beginning Tuesday, in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, during which several pressing issues including threat of terrorism are expected to be discussed.

to announce Q4 FY19 results

to announce fourth quarter FY19 results on May 21

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 to be out on May 21

The results of West Bengal Madhyamik examinations which ended on February 22 last, will be out on Tuesday ( May 21), according to the board officials.