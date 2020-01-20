Top events today: PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha, printing of Budget docs, & more

1. Union Budget process kicks off with 'Halwa ceremony' today

In order to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2020-21, the customary 'Halwa Ceremony' is set to be held on Monday at Ministry of Finance, North Block.

It marks the beginning of lockdown of several officials in the finance ministry and who remains cut off from their families until the presentation of the Budget by the finance minister in the Lok Sabha. Read on...

2. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM to interact with students, teachers

Prime Minister will interact with students, teachers and parents on Monday and share "valuable tips" with them to ensure they take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner. A total of 2,000 students and teachers will attend the event, of which 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition. Read on...

3. Air India unions to meet Hardeep Singh Puri today

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri is set to meet over a dozen Air India unions, including unrecognised ones over the airline's privatisation plans. Air India trade unions are likely to demand a VRS package today. Read on...

4. Delhi election: Kejriwal to file nomination

Delhi Chief Minister will file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat on Monday.

Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal will hold a roadshow after seeking the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir, the AAP said in a statement. Read on...

5. Cabinet Secretary calls meet on 5-year Vision for economy

With Budget 2020-21 likely to lay out specific future roadmaps for various sectors, the Cabinet Secretary has called for a meeting for further discussions on the 5-year vision on growth and investment, official sources said.

The meeting will be attended by Secretaries of the various concerned ministries apart from the five Secretaries of the Finance Ministry. The Cabinet Secretary will be taking presentations from the sector-specific Committee of Secretaries (CoS) which will be the basis for setting a five-year vision for various ministries and departments.

6. Nirbhaya case: SC to hear convict's plea on juvenility claim

The Supreme Court will hear today a plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence. Read on...

7. ED summons AirAsia top brass for questioning today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned AirAsia's top management including its Malayasia-based CEO Tony Fernandes for questioning on Monday.

A source in the ED said that they have summoned the top brass for questioning under the sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

8. Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi court to pronounce verdict

A Delhi court will pronounce its judgment in the case of alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The shelter home was run by former Bihar People's Party (BPP) MLA Brajesh Thakur. Read on...

9. BJP to announce its president today

The BJP is set to get its new president in place of Amit Shah today, with its working president J P Nadda expected to be elected to the post unopposed.

Top party leaders, including those from states, are likely to arrive at the BJP headquarters to file nominations in support of Nadda, who has long been seen as the choice of Prime Minister and Shah for the job. Read on...