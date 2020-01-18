Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Jan 20 convict's plea on juvenility claim

-
The Supreme Court will hear on January 20 a plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence.
A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna will hear the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta.
Gupta moved the apex court on Friday challenging the high court's order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile in December 2012.
Besides, the convict has sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, which has been scheduled for February 1.
