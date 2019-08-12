Top events today: RIL's 42nd AGM, Jaishankar's meet in China and more

Jaishankar to hold talks with Chinese leadership

External Affairs Minister will meet top Chinese officials on a host of issues today. Jaishankar arrived in Beijing on Sunday on a key three-day visit to hold talks with the Chinese leadership over finalisation of arrangements for President Xi Jinping's visit to India later this year for the second informal summit with Prime Minister

Reliance to hold 42nd AGM, to launch Jio GigaFiber

will hold its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday in Mumbai. The AGM will begin at 11 am.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio’s broadband service Jio GigaFiber is expected to commercially launch on Monday. Announced last year at the RIL AGM, the service was initially touted to launch in 1,100 cities simultaneously.

PM Modi to feature on 'Man Vs Wild' on August 12

Prime Minister will appear in an episode of "Man Vs Wild", the popular television programme on Discovery Channel, on August 12.

The programme, aimed at creating awareness about animal conservation and environmental change, will be aired at 9 p.m.

Some Zomato delivery partners to go on strike

Some delivery partners of online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato in Kolkata will go on strike from Monday as they are not willing to deliver pork and beef to customers, according to a statement from the company spokesperson.

Markets to be closed today due to Eid-ul-Adha

India's financial markets are closed on Monday for Eid-ul-Adha. Markets will resume on Thursday.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 480 points intra-day to 37,807.5 level, while the Nifty50 zoomed 149 points to 11,181 mark.

Markets will resume on Tuesday.