Top events today: Sept GDP numbers, Yes Bank to consider fundraising & more

1. Government to release Q2FY20 today

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday the country was not in recession yet, and won’t ever be. A set of data arriving in a day may qualify the statement to some extent. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will release the data on gross domestic product (GDP) for the July to September quarter of the fiscal year 2019-20 (Q2FY20) on Friday. Read More

2. board to consider fundraising today

in a regulatory filing on November 26 informed that the board would meet on Friday to discuss and consider raising of funds by issue of equity/ equity linked securities through permissible modes. The bank received strong interest from multiple foreign, as well as, domestic private equity and strategic investors for the capital raise. Read More

3. SBI Caps to give report on four bidders for Anil Ambani's RCom to CoC

SBI Caps has finalised a detailed evaluation of the bids of the four companies that have offered to buy Anil Ambani’s telecom business. The report will be presented to the committee of creditors on Friday to take a final call on the potential best offers. RCom, Reliance Telecom, and Reliance Infratel are up for sale as part of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process as going concerns. The committee of creditors opened the financial bids on Monday, which was also the last date for putting in bids. Read More

4. Newly elected Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit New Delhi

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to meet PM Narebdra Modi today in New Delhi. This will be his maiden trip to abroad after getting elected. External Affairs Minister extended the invitation after meeting him in Colombo earlier this month.

5. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Canacona bypass today

Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari is set to inaugurate the Canacona bypass along NH 66 on November 29. This 7.7 km bypass connecting Char Rasta in Canacona to Pollem has three bridges. The Rs 189-cr project was undertaken in January 2016 that includes 21 culverts and three box culverts. He will also inaugurate the grade separator in South Goa.

6. Karvy Stock Broking moves SAT against Sebi order; hearing on Friday

Karvy Stock Broking has approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the Sebi order that barred it from taking up new clients. The matter will be heard by the tribunal on Friday. Karvy will be represented by Vikram N of Visesha Law Services, according to the cause list put out by SAT. Read More

7. Manmohan, Opposition FMs, economists to attend slowdown conclave on Nov 29

The Congress has postponed its proposed protests to highlight economic slowdown thrice since September, but two think-tanks associated with the party have got their act together to bring Opposition politicians, former bureaucrats and academics on one platform to discuss the issue in the capital on November 29. Read More

8. INX Media case: 6 Chidambaram-time bureaucrats to appear in court on Nov 29

All the six bureaucrats who worked with former Finance Minister will appear before a special court here on Friday in the INX Media case as the court had issued summons to them along with other accused. Read More