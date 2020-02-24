Top events today: Trump's India visit, BSNL union hunger strike, and more

-
Trump begins India visit from Monday to further solidify Indo-US ties
US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will kick-start an eagerly awaited tour of India on Monday, a visit expected to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties, but unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs. Read More
Delay in relief package: BSNL unions call for hunger strike
State-run telecom firm BSNL's employee unions have called for a nationwide hunger strike on Monday, to protest against delay in execution of the Rs 69,000-crore revival package announced by the government. Read More
RCom creditors meet on Monday, may vote on Jio bid for Rs 4,700 cr assets
Reliance Communications (RCom) on Sunday said a meeting of the company's committee of creditors is scheduled to be held on Monday. Read More
Newly-elected Delhi MLAs to take oath
A three-day session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday, during which newly elected MLAs will take oath and the Speaker will be chosen. Read More
Bikaner-Sealdah Duranto Express launch on Monday
Union minister and local MP Arjun Ram Meghwal will flag-off the inaugural Bikaner-Sealdah Duranto Express here on Monday. Read More
