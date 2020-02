Top events today: Trump's India visit, BSNL union hunger strike, and more

Trump begins India visit from Monday to further solidify Indo-US ties



US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will kick-start an eagerly awaited tour of India on Monday, a visit expected to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties, but unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs. Read More



State-run telecom firm BSNL's employee unions have called for a nationwide hunger strike on Monday, to protest against delay in execution of the Rs 69,000-crore revival package announced by the government. Read More Reliance Communications (RCom) on Sunday said a meeting of the company's committee of creditors is scheduled to be held on Monday. Read More A three-day session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday, during which newly elected MLAs will take oath and the Speaker will be chosen. Read More Union minister and local MP Arjun Ram Meghwal will flag-off the inaugural Bikaner-Sealdah Duranto Express here on Monday. Read More