Coronavirus scare: 24x7 customs clearance at all ports, airports till May
Business Standard

Top events today: Trump's India visit, BSNL union hunger strike, and more

BSNL's employee unions have called for a nationwide hunger strike on Monday, to protest against delay in execution of the Rs 69,000-crore revival package announced by the government

BS Web Team 

trump security
Bikers ride past life-size cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on a street. PTi

Trump begins India visit from Monday to further solidify Indo-US ties

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will kick-start an eagerly awaited tour of India on Monday, a visit expected to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties, but unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs. Read More


Delay in relief package: BSNL unions call for hunger strike

State-run telecom firm BSNL's employee unions have called for a nationwide hunger strike on Monday, to protest against delay in execution of the Rs 69,000-crore revival package announced by the government. Read More

RCom creditors meet on Monday, may vote on Jio bid for Rs 4,700 cr assets

Reliance Communications (RCom) on Sunday said a meeting of the company's committee of creditors is scheduled to be held on Monday. Read More

Newly-elected Delhi MLAs to take oath

A three-day session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday, during which newly elected MLAs will take oath and the Speaker will be chosen. Read More

Bikaner-Sealdah Duranto Express launch on Monday

Union minister and local MP Arjun Ram Meghwal will flag-off the inaugural Bikaner-Sealdah Duranto Express here on Monday. Read More

First Published: Mon, February 24 2020. 06:42 IST

