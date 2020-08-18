Top headlines: Shah admitted to AIIMS, no transfer from PM Cares to NDRF

SC refuses to direct Centre to transfer funds from PM Cares to NDRF

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the for battling the Covid-19 pandemic to the Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that voluntary contribution can always be made to the as there is no statutory bar under the Disaster Management Act. Read more

Madras HC refuses to allow reopening of Sterlite plant in TN's Thoothukudi

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to allow reopening of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. A division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan pronounced the verdict, seven months after reserving orders in the case. The court dismissed all petitions filed by Vedanta. Read more

Fantasy cricket app Dream11, which count’s China’s Tencent among its major investors, has won the title sponsorship for Indian Premier League 2020 for Rs 222 crore. The sponsorship for was up for grabs as the erstwhile title sponsor, Vivo, had decided to take a break from the tournament this season amid calls for boycott of Chinese goods in the wake of a standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh since June. Read more

Home Minister admitted to AIIMS for post-coronavirus care

Union Home Minister has been admitted to AIIMS here for post-Covid-19 care after complaining of fatigue and body ache. According to a statement issued by AIIMS, he is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital. Shah was earlier undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital. On Friday he tested negative for the disease. Read more

Richest Asian, is on a shopping spree in race against Amazon

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man who spent the early few months of the pandemic raising more than $20 billion by selling stakes in his technology venture, is now on a shopping spree. The billionaire is looking to acquire several local online retailers to help expand product offerings, people familiar with the matter said, as he races to build his e-commerce platform and compete against Amazon.com Inc. Read more

Raipur cops file FIR against Facebook's Ankhi Das over social media posts

An FIR has been filed in Raipur against a senior Facebook executive and two users of the social media platform for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, police said on Tuesday. Three persons, identified as Ankhi Das from New Delhi, Ram Sahu from Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) and Vivek Sinha from Indore (Madhya Pradesh), were booked. An investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly, the official said. Read more