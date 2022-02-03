Top headlines: Anil Agarwal mulls merger, Budget moves quietly on taxes

-
ALSO READ
How prolonged closure of Sterlite plant is impacting copper exports
Cairn Energy to drop cases against India, accepts $1-billion offer
Global iron ore production growth to average 3.6% between 2021-25
Vedanta mulls value-unlocking through separate listing of businesses
External forces were active at protest site: Sterlite Copper COO
-
The FY23 Budget’s nominal GDP assumptions factor in an expectation that the deflator will show a ‘reversal to the mean’ in the coming year, finance secretary TV Somanathan said. Read all the top headlines here: Anil Agarwal weighs merger of holding company with cash-rich India unit
Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal is considering a potential merger of his commodity empire’s indebted holding company with cash-rich listed unit Vedanta Ltd., people familiar with the matter said. Read more
Indirect Taxes: Union Budget 2022 is a transformative and progressive
The Economic Survey 2021-22 was a precursor to the Union Budget for 2022-23, as it signalled the green shoots in the post-vaccination phase of the economy. The Survey indicated the fiscal headroom that the government has in its hands to ramp up capital expenditure, which will boost growth. Read more
Direct Taxes: FM Sitharaman chooses quiet consolidation in Budget
The Union Budget for 2022-23 was presented when the Indian economy is on a strong rebound, with the GDP growth for 2021-22 at 9.2 per cent and that for 2022-23 projected at 8-8.5 per cent.
The underlying theme of the Budget is promoting digitisation, Make in India, and Ease of Doing Business 2.0. Read more
Budget opted for lasting benefits, not temporary relief: TV Somanathan
The FY23 Budget’s nominal GDP assumptions factor in an expectation that the deflator will show a ‘reversal to the mean’ in the coming year, finance secretary TV Somanathan told Arup Roychoudhury and Asit Ranjan Mishra. In a freewheeling interaction, Somanathan said that because of interest rate increases, the government was not expecting NSSF contributions in FY23 to be as much as FY22. Read more
We will ensure borrowing programme in FY23 is smooth: DEA secy Ajay Seth
Market borrowings in 2022-23 may come down if collections under the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) are significantly higher than estimated, Economic Affairs Secretary AJAY SETH tells Asit Ranjan Mishra and Arup Roychoudhury. Seth says nothing, including a ban on cryptocurrency, is off the table since the concerns of the financial market are real. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU