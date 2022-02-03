Anil Agarwal weighs merger of holding company with cash-rich India unit

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta's Anil Agarwal to set up $10 bn fund to scout for govt assets
Vedanta committed to bring in investments of up to $20 bn: Anil Agarwal
Cairn Energy to drop cases against India, accepts $1-billion offer
Piyush Goyal digitally analyses BAPS Temple 3D model at Dubai Expo
Contributed Rs 2.74 trillion to exchequer in past 10 years: Vedanta
-
Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal is considering a potential merger of his commodity empire’s indebted holding company with cash-rich listed unit Vedanta Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.
The tycoon has held preliminary discussions with prospective advisers about the idea of combining his closely-held Vedanta Resources Ltd. with Mumbai-traded Vedanta Ltd., the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.
The potential deal follows a global commodities boom that’s fueled a rally in Vedanta Ltd. shares and almost doubled its market capitalization in the past year to about $17 billion. Deliberations are still at an early stage, and there’s no certainty Agarwal will decide to pursue a transaction, the people said.
Agarwal didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for Vedanta said there is “no plan” to merge Vedanta Resources with Vedanta Ltd.
Vedanta Resources has already been raising its stake in its unit through an open offer and share purchases from the market after a failed takeover attempt. As of December it owned almost 70% of Vedanta Ltd., up from about 50% in October 2020. It had about $11.4 billion of net debt as of Sept. 30, according to a corporate presentation.
The holding company was the first Indian business to list in London back in 2003, before Agarwal, 68, took it private 15 years later when his Volcan Investments Ltd. bought out minority investors as part of efforts to streamline the group’s structure. Vedanta Resources also owns a 79.4% stake in Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines, which has been under provisional liquidation since May 2019 and the matter is still the subject of court cases and arbitration proceedings.
Vedanta Ltd. said in December that it intends to unlock value with options including separately listing its aluminum, iron and steel and oil and gas businesses. The board has formed a panel to evaluate the plan, it said in a filing. The Press Trust of India reported last week that the company will outline details by end-March.
The unit had cash and equivalents of about 252 billion rupees ($3.4 billion) as of Dec. 31, according to company filings. Profit surged more than fivefold to 46.2 billion rupees in the three months through September, followed by a 26% year-on-year increase in the quarter ended December.
Agarwal, a former scrap metals trader, rose to become a commodities magnate through a series of ambitious acquisitions. He has a net worth of about $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
(With assistance from Swansy Afonso and Alex Sazonov.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU