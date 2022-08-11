Top headlines: SoftBank warns of funding cuts, Vedanta eyes $100 bn revenue

Prep for funding winter: warns its portfolio firms

After a recent fall in profit, of announced that the Japanese tech investor will look at dramatic cost-cutting. Before he does that, investments in India for calendar year 2022 (CY22) will fall radically, observed sources in the know.

eyes $100-bn revenue by 2030, capex of about $3-bn in next two yrs

Billionaire Anil Agarwal, who is chairman of Vedanta, said on Wednesday that the company was targeting $100 billion in revenue by 2030 as it continued to diversify its operations across the natural resources spectrum.

HDFC- Bank merger could set off Rs 48k-cr Nifty50 churn: Brokerage

The imminent merger between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Bank could lead to a churn of nearly Rs 48,000 crore in the benchmark Nifty50 index. Currently, both the financial sector behemoths have considerable weightage in the 50-share index.

Most Snapdragon 5G platforms already available to Indian OEMs: Qualcomm

Chip firm has said that it is selling most of its Snap­dragon 5G platforms with key features like the standalone (SA) mode to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India. It expects most of the upcoming 5G phones in the market would be enabled to run on SA networks.

MeitY may stick with a govt-backed GAC for social media content issues

Against the background of its brushes with big social media outfits, the government may stick with its plan to create a grievance appellate committee (GAC) for the sector.