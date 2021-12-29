Top Headlines: 13 Indian firms to make Covid pill; bank NPAs at 6-year low

-
ALSO READ
Gradual tweaks to LIC surplus payouts likely; Finmin exploring a glide path
IPO hard sell: LIC boasts Rs 37-trillion AUM before overseas investors
IPO-bound LIC to take glide path for surplus transfer from next year
LIC provisions up, NPAs down ahead of listing: FY21 annual report
LIC agents to steer awareness campaign for retail investors ahead of IPO
-
13 Indian firms set to boost India's anti-Covid arsenal with a pill
Thirteen Indian companies can now manufacture and market oral antiviral drug Molnupiravir developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics after the country’s drug regulator granted approval for restricted use under emergency situations for Covid-infected adults in high-risk category. Read more
Bank NPAs ease to nearly six-year low: RBI Trends & Progress report
Proving sceptics wrong, 2020-21 turned out to be the best in recent years for Indian banks in terms of their financial performance. The pandemic-hit financial year was marked by a “discernible increase” in profitability, as banks’ income remained stable but expenditure declined, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) observed in the annual Trends & Progress Report. Read more
IPO-bound LIC to take glide path for surplus transfer from next year
Ahead of the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) public listing, the finance ministry and the insurer have approved gradually lowering the public sector outfit’s distributable surplus to its policyholders. From next year, LIC will distribute 92.5 per cent of its surplus to the policyholders against 95 per cent at present, and then bring the level down to the industry norm of 90 per cent. Read more
Indians to continue to embrace cryptocurrencies despite RBI concerns
The future of cryptocurrencies in India appears uncertain but that has not deterred young Indians from embracing the so-called ‘fourth industrial revolution’ world, where interconnectivity and smart automation, much of it relying on blockchain technology, drive human civilisation. Read more
Banks' asset quality 'may get dented' as special schemes end: RBI report
The Indian financial system’s asset quality improved despite the pandemic, but it could be due to special dispensations by the regulator, and banks would likely see increased stress on their books once the schemes expire. Read more
From L&T to Reliance Industries, giants hitch a ride on the green road
India’s traditional companies are now moving full scale into the renewable and alternative energy space that had been dominated by smaller players over the past decade. Companies such as government-owned NTPC and the Adani and the Tata groups restructured their businesses well in time to become major players in the green space. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU