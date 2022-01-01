Top Headlines: India Inc expects growth in 2022; record unicorns in 2021

-
ALSO READ
After Hindustan Unilever, Colgate items to go off shelves in Maharashtra
Bull Spread strategy on Colgate Palmolive by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Higher costs likely to put pressure on Colgate-Palmolive's margins
RBL Bank posts Rs 459 cr June qtr loss due to one-time provisioning
What are Bharat-series vehicle registration plates? Decoded
-
India Inc expects 2022 to be a growth story: Business Standard CEO poll
Most chief executive officers (CEOs) of top Indian companies expect the economy to make a sharp turnaround in the new year even as they plan to increase capacity and step up hiring. A survey of 40 CEOs carried out in December shows that companies are expecting the economy to bounce back during the year. Read more
RBL Bank attempts to boost depositors' trust after CEO's sudden exit
Gradually settling down after turbulence till Monday, private lender RBL Bank will engage with retail customers, especially depositors, now and in the fourth quarter while the lending business happens in the normal course. Depositors’ confidence was shaken following sudden developments like MD & CEO V Ahuja proceeding on medical leave and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointing Yogesh Dayal as its nominee on the board of RBL Bank. Read more
HAL's new warfighting system eliminates need to send pilots to enemy space
Air power theorists have for some years broadly agreed that the days of manned aircraft are over, since too much planning, equipment and survival systems are needed to protect human crewmembers. Around the turn of the century, it was believed that the current, fifth generation of manned fighters would be followed by unmanned drones. Read more
After Hindustan Unilever, Colgate items to go off shelves in Maharashtra
After Hindustan Unilever, it is now Colgate Palmolive India. Distributors have decided to stop supplying products of Colgate Palmolive India (Colgate India) in Maharashtra in phases from January 1 owing to the issue of price disparities between the traditional trade and organised channel. Read more
Record number of unicorns in 2021 as race for such valuation takes longer
Unicorns, contrary to popular perception, took slightly longer than in previous years to get to a billion-dollar valuation in 2021. The record-breaking year saw more than 40 unicorns, shows the data from start-up data provider Tracxn Technologies. Read more
Foxconn Gets TN Govt's Approval To Restart Operations At Sriperumbudur Unit
Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn has got the Tamil Nadu government’s approval to restart operations at the Sriperumbudur unit which was shut earlier this month following protests sparked by a food poisoning incident. Operations can be started in a phase-wise manner, a senior state government official told Business Standard. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU