Top Headlines: India Inc expects growth in 2022; record unicorns in 2021

expects 2022 to be a growth story: Business Standard CEO poll

Most chief executive officers (CEOs) of top Indian companies expect the economy to make a sharp turnaround in the new year even as they plan to increase capacity and step up hiring. A survey of 40 CEOs carried out in December shows that companies are expecting the economy to bounce back during the year. Read more



RBL Bank attempts to boost depositors' trust after CEO's sudden exit

Gradually settling down after turbulence till Monday, private lender RBL Bank will engage with retail customers, especially depositors, now and in the fourth quarter while the lending business happens in the normal course. Depositors’ confidence was shaken following sudden developments like MD & CEO V Ahuja proceeding on medical leave and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointing Yogesh Dayal as its nominee on the board of RBL Bank. Read more



HAL's new warfighting system eliminates need to send pilots to enemy space

Air power theorists have for some years broadly ag­reed that the days of manned aircraft are over, since too much planning, equipment and survival syst­ems are needed to protect human crewmembers. Around the turn of the century, it was believed that the current, fif­th generation of manned fighters would be followed by unman­ned drones. Read more



After Hindustan Unilever, items to go off shelves in Maharashtra

After Hindustan Unilever, it is now Palmolive India. Distributors have decided to stop supplying products of Palmolive India (Colgate India) in Maharashtra in phases from January 1 owing to the issue of price disparities between the traditional trade and organised channel. Read more



Record number of unicorns in 2021 as race for such valuation takes longer

Unicorns, contrary to popular perception, took slightly longer than in previous years to get to a billion-dollar valuation in 2021. The record-breaking year saw more than 40 unicorns, shows the data from start-up data provider Tracxn Technologies. Read more



Foxconn Gets TN Govt's Approval To Restart Operations At Sriperumbudur Unit

Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn has got the Tamil Nadu government’s approval to restart operations at the Sriperumbudur unit which was shut earlier this month following protests sparked by a food poisoning incident. Operations can be started in a phase-wise manner, a senior state government official told Business Standard. Read more