India Inc expects 2022 to be a growth story: Business Standard CEO poll

Most chief executive officers (CEOs) of top Indian companies expect the economy to make a sharp turnaround in the new year even as they plan to increase capacity and step up hiring. A survey of 40 CEOs carried out in December shows that companies are expecting the economy to bounce back during the year.

As many as 90 per cent of the CEOs polled expect consumer spending, especially in rural areas, to shoot up in 2022 after a dismal 2021, when the sales of cars and two-wheelers declined. Expressing their optimism about the Indian economy, 53 per cent of the CEOs said that it would ...