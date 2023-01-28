JUST IN
Fan clubs remain key to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan's marketing
Fan clubs remain key to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan's marketing
Bank unions defer two-day strike; next round of talks on January 31
How CO2 removal can take us back to ideal state of pre-industrial era
Indian Army has advantage over PLA on border: General M M Naravane
Aadhaar e-KYC transactions up 18.53% in Q3 of FY 2022-23: Govt data
How Burning trees in Brazil's Amazon melts snow in the Himalayas
Earth to have close encounter with small asteroid this week: NASA Systems
BBC documentary screening: Students detained at DU; CrPC Sec 144 imposed
iNCOVACC: All you need to know about world's first intranasal Covid vaccine
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
LIVE: Shah to visit poll-bound K'taka today, to address rally In Belagavi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Top headlines: Adani counters Hindenburg charges, rupee undervalued by 40%

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
Adani Group | Indian rupee | RBI

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani

PSE dividends likely to cross govt's target for first time in 8 years

The Central government in 2022-23 is close to exceeding its dividend target from its public sector enterprises (PSEs) for the first time in eight years.

The government has so far garnered Rs 36,835 crore, which is 92 per cent of the Budget estimate of Rs 40,000 crore. Read more...

Adani counters Hindenburg charges, says top firms are auditing 8 group cos

The Adani group has said the alleged accounting or fraud-type assertions or “investigation” by US-based Hinderburg Research is "devoid of facts" as of the group’s nine public listed entities, eight are audited by one of the big-six auditing companies.

The company said it acts as an incubator and has businesses in various sectors and subsidiaries and associates spread over eight jurisdictions. Read more...

Worst over for global economy, 'softer recession' likely: RBI governor

The global economy is expected to contract significantly this year but the worst seems to be behind us, both in terms of growth and inflation, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. Read more...

Burgeronomics: Big Mac index suggests rupee is undervalued by over 40%

An index that illustrates currency valuation using the price of a McDonald’s burger points to increasing undervaluation of the Indian rupee relative to the dollar.

The Big Mac index suggests that the rupee is undervalued by 43.3 per cent relative to the dollar, after gross domestic product (GDP) adjustments, according to a note from The Economist publication, which calculates the index values on a periodic basis.

The reading for January 2022 suggested a 28.5 per cent undervaluation, pointing to a widening gap over time. Read more...

With plans to commission 20 plants, India looks to tap nuclear power faster

Recent government announ­ce­ments on accelerating the use of nuclear power in India suggests a significant increase in the pace.

Earlier in January, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that public sector companies wo­­­uld be roped in to help build plants. Plans are afoot to commission at least 20 nuclear pow­­er plants by 2031, according to a December Lok Sabha reply. Read more...

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU