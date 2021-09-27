Top headlines: Top firms' advance tax up 47%; Invesco considers suing Zee

The advance tax paid by top 20 Indian firms surged 47 per cent in second quarter of FY22 to Rs 27,210 crore. The data on two-wheeler sales in the Indian market shows us how the pandemic hurt the poor.

More on these stories and other top headlines of the day:



Tata Steel, ONGC lead surge in advance tax



The advance tax paid by the top 20 marquee companies grew over 47 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter of FY22 to Rs 27,210 crore from Rs 18,462 crore, on the back of hefty payments by Tata Steel, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and lenders.

Two-wheeler sales show Covid impact on poor

The recent trend in two-wheeler sales in the domestic market suggests that the economic slowdown and Covid-19 have taken a bigger economic toll on those at the lower-income ladder. Two-wheeler makers have reported a much sharper decline in their sales volume in the domestic market than car and sports utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturers and the corresponding ratio is now at an all-time low.



India needs four-five SBI-size banks, says FM



The country needs four-five banks of State Bank of India's size to cater to the changing and growing requirements in the post-pandemic world, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.

Invesco may move court if Zee fails to call EGM

Zee Entertainment Enterprises and its largest shareholder, Invesco Fund, are headed for a showdown with Invesco insisting the board hold the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) before going ahead with its merger deal with Sony’s India unit.