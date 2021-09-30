JUST IN
Covid-induced lockdowns hit private sector's overseas borrowing
Business Standard

Top headlines: Govt sets Air India reserve price; world fears inflation woe

Opec says India will be hooked on oil for years to come. Sharp rise in natural gas prices, power outages worsen inflation worries. More in top headlines of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Air India

The reserve price of national carrier Air India is going to be in the range of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore, government sources told Business Standard. A new UK study says around 37% had at least one long-Covid symptom diagnosed in the 3-6 months period after contracting coronavirus infection.

More on that stories and other top headlines of the day:

Air India's likely reserve price

The government has considered the future cash flow projection of Air India, its brand value and intangible assets like bilateral rights and slots in foreign airports to set the reserve price for the airline. Sources indicated that the reserve price would be in the range of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore. Read more

Will quit Tata board if there's a conflict: Ajay Piramal

AJAY PIRAMAL would not hesitate to step down from the Tata Sons board if there is a sense of conflict of interest after his acquisition of DHFL, Piramal Group chairman told Anup Roy and Vishal Chhabria in an interview. Read more

World's inflation worries get worse

After interest rate hike by the world's major central bank and tapering of bond buying by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), inflation is the latest worry for markets and the world economy. The fear of higher inflation has been worsened by a sharp rise in natural gas prices in Europe, power outages in the UK and China, and a rally in crude oil prices.

Brent crude oil prices are up nearly 20 per cent in the past month and hit a three-year high of $80 per barrel on Tuesday on the commodity exchanges. Read more

Opec says India will be hooked on oil for years to come

Indian motorists will struggle to move away from gasoline- and diesel-powered cars over the next quarter of a century, suggesting the nation’s push toward as electric vehicles may not be a complete success, OPEC said. Read more

One in three Covid patients get at least one long-Covid symptom: Study

Around 37 per cent or one in three Covid-19 patients had at least one long-Covid symptom diagnosed in the three to six month period after a coronavirus infection, a new UK study reports on Wednesday.

The research from the University of Oxford and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) investigated long-Covid in over 270,000 people recovering from Covid-19 infection, using data from the US-based TriNetX electronic health record network. Read more

First Published: Thu, September 30 2021. 07:20 IST

