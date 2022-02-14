Top headlines: Air India names new CEO; WPI inflation marginally eases

Ilker Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, named CEO

Tata Sons on Monday announced the appointment of Mehmet Ilker Ayci as the new CEO and Managing Director of Air India, an official said here.

Expected to take charge on or before April 1, Ayci until recently was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines and was also on its Board of Directors prior to that.

The key appointment was finalised at the board meeting on Monday, in which Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran was a special invitee. Ayci's appointment would be subject to regulatory approvals. Read more here

Maran, KAL Airways reject SpiceJet's Rs 600-cr offer to end share dispute

In a fresh twist to the long-drawn share dispute between SpiceJet's Ajay Singh and the airline's former promoter Kalanithi Maran, Maran and his KAL Airways rejected a new settlement offer by in Supreme Court on Monday.

Maninder Singh, a senior advocate from Karanjawala & Co, who appeared on behalf of KAL Airways said that as per the arbitral award, will have to pay them Rs 920 crore and the settlement offer proposed by the airline is not acceptable for his client. The court, after hearing the submissions, listed the matter for arguments on March 2. Last week, the Supreme Court had asked Maran and KAL Airways to consider the offer by Read more here

eases to 12.96% in Jan from 13.56% in the previous month

India’s wholesale price inflation rate eased in January but remained in double digits for the 10th consecutive month amid rising crude oil prices.

Data released by the industry department showed wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate decelerated to 12.96 per cent in January from 13.56 per cent in the preceding month. Read more here

Q3 results: Consolidated PAT surges 66% to Rs 211 crore

FMCG firm Adani Wilmar, which got listed last week, on Monday reported 66% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 211 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. It reported net profit of Rs 127 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 40% to Rs 14,379 crore as compared to Rs 10,229 crore in Q3FY21. Read more here