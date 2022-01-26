Top headlines: IMF warns Asia about Fed rate; Maruti Suzuki stock stays up

A healthy performance in the December quarter, a robust order book, and an improving situation on the semiconductor front may help sustain the rally in the stock of India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, Read all the top headlines of the day here: IMF warns Fed interest rate hikes may delay Asia's

Expected interest rate hikes by the U. S. Federal Reserve may delay emerging Asia's and keep pressure on policymakers to guard against the risk of capital outflows, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday. Read more

ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life Insurance opt for higher retention on books

Two of the largest private-sector life insurers, HDFC Life Insurance Company (HDFC Life) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (ICICI Pru Life), have raised their threshold for retention of risk on retail protection plans on their balance sheet, thus bringing down the overall retail protection sum assured that is reinsured. For ICICI Pru Life, the earlier retail protection policies with sum assured above Rs 20 lakh were reinsured and now the management has upwardly revised this limit to Rs 1 crore. Read more

Internal management: company Eruditus's next big challenge

An entrepreneur’s life never gets easier.

First, you come up with an idea that sets you apart from the rest of the pack. Then, you refine it and try to convince others to buy into your idea so you can build a team. Raising funds to execute is the next big challenge. Read more

Product launch success key for Maruti Suzuki to sustain stock rally

A healthy performance in the December quarter, a robust order book, and an improving situation on the semiconductor front may help sustain the rally in the stock of India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki. Market share gains on the back of product launches can also act as a trigger. Read more

Insolvency: Lenders to sell 4 mega power projects to recover dues

Indian lenders have put several large electricity generation and transmission projects, including KSK Mahanadi, Lanco Anpara Power, Lanco Amarkantak Power and South East UP Power Transmission for sale as March-end deadline looms to close the sale of these projects under the insolvency process. Read more