Top headlines: Bansal resigns as Ujjivan's director, Maruti Q3 profit rises

steps down as director of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

has resigned as independent director of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, a role he took up in May 2019. In a letter to the board members, posted on the exchanges on Tuesday, Bansal said he was stepping down in the interest of propriety and to prevent conflict of interest arising out of the fact that his wholly-owned firm Navi Technologies has applied for a banking license.

Maruti Suzuki posts 4% YoY rise in Q3 consolidated profit at Rs 1,587 crore

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday posted 4.1 per cent year-on-year gain in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,587.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 on account of cost reduction efforts, lower operating expenses, lower commodity prices and reduction in corporate tax rate. The carmaker had reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,524.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Facebook, LG, others restrict business travel to China on fear

Inc and other global companies including LG Electronics Inc and Standard Chartered Plc are restricting travel to China, as the death toll from a flu-like virus rose above 100 on Tuesday.

under Sebi probe for insider trading in 2016: Reports

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the billionaire stock market investor, is under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) scanner for insider trading in education firm Aptech. Jhunjunwala and his family own majority stake in Aptech, according to reports.

Tata Group launches EV 'ecosystem', its biggest push towards clean vehicles

India's Tata Group, a steel-to-autos conglomerate, is making its biggest push yet towards clean vehicles with plans to make electric cars and batteries, set up charging stations and build a battery recycling plant, senior executives said on Tuesday.