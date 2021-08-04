Top headlines: Birla exits as Vi's non-exec chairman; 4th medal for India

steps down as non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea on Wednesday said its board accepted the request of Aditya Birla group Chairman to step down as non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the Board.

Himanshu Kapania, currently a non-executive director, has been appointed as non-executive chairman. Read more

CCI approves acquisition of equity stake by Carlyle in PNB Housing Finance

Competition Commission has given its nod for the proposed investments by Carlyle Group and other investors in Ltd.

Under the deal, Pluto Investments S.a.r.l. and Salisbury Investments Pvt Ltd would acquire an equity stake in PNB Housing Finance, where state-owned Punjab Bank holds a little over 32 per cent stake. Read more

Suzuki Motor Gujarat to scale down production in Aug due to chip shortage

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation, will scale down production activity this month at its Ahmedabad-based manufacturing plant due to semiconductor shortage, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said on Wednesday.

SMG, which supplies cars exclusively to MSI, has also decided to scale down production to single shift at some manufacturing lines in the plant. Read more

Tokyo Olympics: Medal assured as wrestler Ravi Dahiya storms into finals

India grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya stormed into the finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals here at Makuhari Messe Hall A, Mat B on Wednesday. The Indian wrestler won by fall.

Dahiya will now contest the finals on Thursday and he is the first to enter the final since Sushil in 2012. Read more