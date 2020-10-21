Top headlines: Bonus for central govt employees, SBI hikes home loan sops

-
ALSO READ
Govt extends Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi's term for another 18 months
Make gradual entry in mkts, understand risks: Sebi chief to small investors
SEBI employees' group protests Garg's appointment as executive director
Race for next Sebi chief hots up again as Tyagi tenure ends next month
Markets regulator amends eligibility criteria for executive director's post
-
Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 3 mn to benefit
As many as 3 million non-gazetted union government employees will get bonus amounting to Rs 3,737 crore as a step to revive demand in the economy, the cabinet decided on Wednesday. "The Union cabinet has approved productivity linked and non-productivity linked bonus for 2019-2020. The bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press briefing, referring to the holiday on October 25. Read more here.
No merit in relaxing 10% cap on single stock investment: Sebi chief
The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) sees no merit in increasing the 10 per cent investment cap on a single stock for actively-managed mutual fund (MF) schemes. “The 10 per cent cap is meant for diversification cap. Just because some scrip is outperforming doesn’t mean you raise the ceiling. That will be self re enforcing that a scrip has moved up and you are allowing higher investment in the same scrip. That doesn’t sound very logical. For the sake of diversification, the 10 per cent ceiling is something which stays,” said Ajay Tyagi, chairman, Sebi while addressing the media at a market summit organized by industry body CII. Read more here.
JSW Steel eyes Bhushan Power acquisition as SC sets Nov 3 final hearing
With the final Supreme Court hearing date scheduled for November 3, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel is hoping to see an end to its long-awaited acquisition of insolvent Bhushan Power & Steel, which had defaulted to bank on Rs 48,000 crore worth of loans. It was among the first 12 companies sent for debt resolutions by Indian banks in July 2017 following a recommendation by the Reserve Bank of India. Read more here.
Bajaj Finance reports 36% dip in net profit in July-Sept qtr at Rs 965 cr
Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 965 crore for the second quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year. The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,506 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. Read more here.
SBI increases sops for home loans above Rs 75 lakh in festive push
The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Wednesday announced concession of up to 25 basis points (bps) on its home loan rates. With this, SBI's customers would get an interest concession of 25 bps on a home loan of above Rs 75 lakh, based on their CIBIL score and if they are applying through YONO, the lender's digital lending platform. In an extension of its festive offers announced recently, the bank is offering a credit score-based concession of up to 20 bps from 10 bps earlier, for a home loan of above Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2 crore across the country, a release said. Read more here.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU