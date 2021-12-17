Top headlines: CCI setback for Amazon; 101 Omicron cases in India

CCI suspends Amazon's 2019 deal with Future, imposes Rs 200-cr penalty

India's antitrust body on Friday suspended Amazon.com's 2019 deal with Future Group following a review of allegations that the US e-commerce giant had concealed information while seeking regulatory approval. It also imposed a Rs 200-crore penalty on Amazon.

The unprecedented step taken by the (CCI) could have far-reaching consequences on Amazon's legal battles with now estranged partner Future. Read more

101 Omicron cases in India; time to avoid non-essential travel: Govt

As many as 101 positive cases of the Omicron variant of the have been detected across 11 states and union territories so far, the government said on Friday and advised people to keep new year celebrations at low intensity.

It said that though daily COVID-19 cases are below 10,000 for the past 20 days, there is a need to stay vigilant in view of the new variant and rising cases in other countries. Read more

BJP announces alliance with Amarinder Singh for Punjab Assembly polls

The BJP Friday formally announced that it will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress.

Singh on Friday called on the BJP's Punjab incharge and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat at his residence here. Read more

Sinopharm, J&J, Sputnik vaccines are weaker against Omicron, says report

Covid-19 shots made by China’s state-owned Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson, as well as the Sputnik vaccine developed by Russia, were found to produce little or no antibodies against omicron in a study, as evidence of the new variant’s vaccine-evading abilities mount.

Researchers at the University of Washington and Swiss drugmaker Humabs Biomed SA analyzed the efficacy of six vaccines against the highly-infectious and most-mutated Covid variant. Read more