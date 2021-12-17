CCI suspends Amazon's 2019 deal with Future, imposes Rs 200-cr penalty

India's antitrust body on Friday suspended com's 2019 deal with following a review of allegations that the US e-commerce giant had concealed information while seeking regulatory approval. It also imposed a Rs 200-crore penalty on

The unprecedented step taken by the (CCI) could have far-reaching consequences on Amazon's legal battles with now estranged partner Future. The US firm has for months successfully used the terms of its toehold $200 million investment in 2019 to block Future's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion.

In a 57-page order, the CCI said it considers "it necessary to examine the combination (deal) afresh," adding its approval from 2019 shall "shall remain in abeyance" until then.

had "suppressed the actual scope" of the deal and had made "false and incorrect statements" while seeking approvals, the CCI order added.





Amazon has been directed to pay monetary penalty within a period of 60 days from the receipt of this order.

CCI directed Amazon to give notice in Form II within a period of 60 days from the receipt of this order, and, CCI added that "till disposal of such notice, the approval granted vide Order dated 28th November, 2019, shall remain in abeyance".

