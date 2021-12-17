BJP announces alliance with Amarinder Singh for Punjab Assembly polls

The BJP Friday formally announced that it will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress.
Singh on Friday called on the BJP's Punjab incharge and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat at his residence here.
After the meeting, they officially announced the alliance between the two parties.
"Today, I want to make it clear that the BJP and Amarinder Singh will contest assembly elections in Punjab together and we are working together," Shekhawat told the media, Singh by his side.
Shekhawat said the details of seat-sharing will be announced at an "appropriate time".
Met union minister & @BJP4India incharge for Punjab, Shri @gssjodhpur in New Delhi today to chalk out future course of action ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. We have formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/cgqAcpW2MW— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 17, 2021
Singh said, "The alliance will definitely, 101 per cent win the elections. And winnability will be the main criterion in finalising seats."
Singh formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress days after he resigned as the chief minister and quit the Congress. Earlier, the BJP had also broken its alliance with longstanding partner Shiromani Akali Dal over the issue of farm sector laws.
Shekhawat had met Singh in Chandigarh earlier this month.
Assembly elections in Punjab are expected to be held early next year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
