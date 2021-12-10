Top headlines: CDS cremated; govt says all Omicron cases have mild symptoms

-
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium here on Friday.
Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Read more
Passenger vehicle sales dip 19% in Nov as chip shortage woes continue: SIAM
Passenger vehicle wholesales in the country declined by 19 pc in November as the semiconductor shortage continued to impact vehicle production and subsequent deliveries to dealer partners, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.
The passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches last month stood at 2,15,626 units, down 19 per cent from 2,64,898 units in November 2020. Read more
25 Omicron cases detected in India so far, symptoms mostly mild: Govt
The government on Friday said 25 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India so far and that mostly mild symptoms have been noted in all the cases.
Clinically, Omicron is not posing burden on the healthcare system yet, but the vigil has to be maintained, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Read more
Industrial production grows 3.2% in October: Govt data
India's industrial production rose 3.2 per cent in October, according to official data released on Friday.
As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 2 per cent in October 2021. Read more
