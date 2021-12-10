JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India's first uncrewed space mission in 2022, 3rd Moon mission in FY23

Booster shots for 40+ and frontline workers to cost govt another Rs 10k cr
Business Standard

Top headlines: CDS cremated; govt says all Omicron cases have mild symptoms

Business Standard brings you the top stories this evening

Topics
Top Business Headlines | top events of the day | Curated Content

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bipin Rawat
(Photo: PTI)

CDS General Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours, 17-gun salute

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium here on Friday.

Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Read more

Passenger vehicle sales dip 19% in Nov as chip shortage woes continue: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in the country declined by 19 pc in November as the semiconductor shortage continued to impact vehicle production and subsequent deliveries to dealer partners, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.

The passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches last month stood at 2,15,626 units, down 19 per cent from 2,64,898 units in November 2020. Read more

25 Omicron cases detected in India so far, symptoms mostly mild: Govt

The government on Friday said 25 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India so far and that mostly mild symptoms have been noted in all the cases.

Clinically, Omicron is not posing burden on the healthcare system yet, but the vigil has to be maintained, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Read more

Industrial production grows 3.2% in October: Govt data

India's industrial production rose 3.2 per cent in October, according to official data released on Friday.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 2 per cent in October 2021. Read more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 10 2021. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.