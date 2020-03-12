Top headlines: Coronavirus makes market sick, investors lose Rs 11 trillion

Sensex slumps 2,919 pts, Nifty at 33-mth low in biggest 1-day fall

The BSE Sensex plunged over 2,919 points on Thursday in its biggest one-day fall in absolute terms as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global markets. After nosediving over 3,204.30 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 2,919.26 points or 8.18 per cent lower at 32,778.14. READ MORE HERE

Market mayhem wipes off over Rs 11 trillion investor wealth

Investor wealth worth over Rs 11 trillion was wiped off on Thursday as stocks crashed amid a global equity selloff after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Amid intensifying rout in global financial markets, the 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 2,919.26 points or 8.18 per cent to end at 32,778.14. READ MORE HERE

pull out Rs 32,777 cr from markets in 12 days as risk-off intensifies

Snapping their six-month buying streak, pulled out a net Rs 13,157 crore from the Indian capital markets in the first five trading sessions of March as the coronavirus outbreak spooked investor sentiment. According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net Rs 8,997.46 crore from equities and Rs 4,159.66 crore from the debt segment during March 2-6, taking the total net outflow to Rs 13,157.12 crore. Prior to this, were net buyers in the Indian capital markets for six consecutive months since September 2019. READ MORE HERE

Reliance buys an extra 2 mn bbls of Saudi oil for April loading: Report

Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, has bought 2 million barrels of additional Saudi oil in a very large crude carrier for loading in April, trade sources said on Thursday. No immediate comment was available from Reliance. State-run Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil exporter, has slashed its selling price for April and announced plans to raise output to a record 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd). READ MORE HERE

Rana Kapoor's wife Bindu was director in 42 firms, some named in CBI FIR

Bindu Rana Kapoor was a director in at least 42 companies, many of them investment companies, data accessed shows, some of whom have been named in the FIR registered by the CBI for receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs 600 crore from DHFL as a builder loan. Former Yes Bank founder, Rana Kapoor's wife, Bindu was a director in the main investment and holding companies associated with Rana Kapoor, including Morgan Credits, Yes Capital (India), DoIt umbrella companies, RAB among others. The majority of these companies are realty nomenclatured like Bliss, Imagine, Mantra where the suspicion is that the money was siphoned off into realty ventures. In Delhi alone, Rana Kapoor had three bungalows. READ MORE HERE

Don't panic due to coronavirus: Health Ministry

The health ministry on Thursday asked people not to panic in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country saying the focus is on preventive approach and there are adequate facilities available for testing. It said there is no instance of any community transmission, adding there has been only local transmission. READ MORE HERE