MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty plunges 450 pts as coronavirus declared pandemic

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Indian equity markets are staring at another day of bloodbath today after the World Health Organisation declared the new Coronavirus outbreak as 'pandemic' and the US Dow Jones entered bear market territory.

While coronavirus and the global sell-off will remain the main triggers today, investors will also watch out for some key macro numbers to be released today. January's industrial and manufacturing production data and retail inflation for February are slated to be declared later in the day.
 
GLOBAL CUES
 
Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,465 points, the S&P 500 lost 141 points and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 392 points.

The share markets elsewhere also registered deep cuts. European shares closed at a 14-month low even after Britain announced a $39 billion war chest to soften the impact of the coronavirus. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.27 per cent in early trade while Nikkei fell 4 per cent. Australia's benchmark was down 2.8 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

