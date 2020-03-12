- Today's picks: ONGC to Tata Motors, hot stocks to watch on Thursday
- Dow enters bear market territory as WHO declares Coronavirus pandemic
- Govt to sell Rs 8,000-cr SUUTI stake to meet revised FY20 divestment target
- Domestic markets stabilise after worst single-day slump in about 5 years
- Top India hedge fund hoards cash as market volatility remains high
- Tata Motors shares dip 6.5% as Coronavirus impact on JLR spooks investors
- YES Bank account holders won't be allotted shares in SBI Card IPO: sources
- Sun Pharma stock sheds 15% on price fixing concerns, slow portfolio ramp-up
- Sovereign wealth funds may cut down India play as oil prices drop
- YES Bank shares attract hefty SLB premium, high volatility can add risk
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty plunges 450 pts as coronavirus declared pandemic
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian equity markets are staring at another day of bloodbath today after the World Health Organisation declared the new Coronavirus outbreak as 'pandemic' and the US Dow Jones entered bear market territory.
While coronavirus and the global sell-off will remain the main triggers today, investors will also watch out for some key macro numbers to be released today. January's industrial and manufacturing production data and retail inflation for February are slated to be declared later in the day.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,465 points, the S&P 500 lost 141 points and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 392 points.
The share markets elsewhere also registered deep cuts. European shares closed at a 14-month low even after Britain announced a $39 billion war chest to soften the impact of the coronavirus. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.27 per cent in early trade while Nikkei fell 4 per cent. Australia's benchmark was down 2.8 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More