Top headlines: Cabinet nod to CDS, ex-Maruti MD accused of fraud, and more

CBI accuses ex-Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar, his firm of Rs 110-cr bank fraud





The CBI has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog, Jagdish Khattar, for alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 110 crore by his new company, officials said on Tuesday. In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Khattar and his company Carnation Auto India Limited for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 110 crore to Punjab Bank, they said.

passengers troubled for second day as airline cancels 19 flights



Wadia group-owned suspended some of its services for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as it cancelled 19 flights across destinations, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, a source said. The city-headquartered airline had cancelled 21 flights on Monday, owning to non-availability of some of the aircraft and inadequate operating crew.

Cabinet approves funds for updating Population Register: Officials



The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved funds to the tune of over Rs 8,500 crore for updating the Population Register, officials have said.

IMF retains India's FY20 growth rate forecast at 6.1%





The (IMF) has retained India's economic growth forecast at 6.1 per cent for FY20, but said risks to the outlook are tilted to downward side. IMF's projection, given in its much-awaited country report on India under Article IV of the Fund, is much higher than those by most agencies.

Cabinet approves creation of CDS, single-point military adviser to govt



The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS), who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, official sources said.

ByteDance weighs selling stake in TikTok after US claims security threat



China's ByteDance Inc. created one of the country's rare global hits with the addictive video app TikTok. Now the US government is threatening that success as officials in Washington warn the service presents a security threat.

Asia's richest man adds $18 billion to his fortune in 2019



It's been a good year for Asia's richest man, The Indian tycoon added almost $17 billion to his wealth as of Dec. 23, the most in Asia, taking his net worth to about $61 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Citizenship law protests: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka stopped near Meerut



Uttar Pradesh police have blocked Congress leaders and Vadra from entering Meerut city, where five people during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20.

Cabinet approves merging of railway cadres, restructuring board: Report



The Cabinet on Tuesday approved restructuring of the Railway Board by downsizing its strength from eight to five including the chairperson, and merging its different cadres into a single Railway Management System, sources said.