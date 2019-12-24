JUST IN
India, Pakistan enmity is obstructing SAARC prosperity: Bangladesh FM
Business Standard

Top headlines: Cabinet nod to CDS, ex-Maruti MD accused of fraud, and more

CBI has accused ex-Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar of fraud, while the Union Cabinet has approved the creation Chief of Defence Staff

BS Web Team 

Top headlines: Chief of Defence Staff, another fraud at PNB, and more

CBI accuses ex-Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar, his firm of Rs 110-cr bank fraud

The CBI has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog, Jagdish Khattar, for alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 110 crore by his new company, officials said on Tuesday. In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Khattar and his company Carnation Auto India Limited for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 110 crore to Punjab National Bank, they said. Read More

GoAir passengers troubled for second day as airline cancels 19 flights


Wadia group-owned GoAir suspended some of its services for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as it cancelled 19 flights across destinations, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, a source said. The city-headquartered airline had cancelled 21 flights on Monday, owning to non-availability of some of the aircraft and inadequate operating crew. Read More

Cabinet approves funds for updating National Population Register: Officials

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved funds to the tune of over Rs 8,500 crore for updating the National Population Register, officials have said. Read More

IMF retains India's FY20 GDP growth rate forecast at 6.1%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained India’s economic growth forecast at 6.1 per cent for FY20, but said risks to the outlook are tilted to downward side. IMF’s projection, given in its much-awaited country report on India under Article IV of the Fund, is much higher than those by most agencies. Read More

Cabinet approves creation of CDS, single-point military adviser to govt

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS), who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, official sources said. Read More

ByteDance weighs selling stake in TikTok after US claims security threat

China’s ByteDance Inc. created one of the country’s rare global hits with the addictive video app TikTok. Now the US government is threatening that success as officials in Washington warn the service presents a security threat. Read More

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani adds $18 billion to his fortune in 2019

It’s been a good year for Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. The Indian tycoon added almost $17 billion to his wealth as of Dec. 23, the most in Asia, taking his net worth to about $61 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Read More

Citizenship law protests: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka stopped near Meerut

Uttar Pradesh police have blocked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from entering Meerut city, where five people during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20. Click for live updates

Cabinet approves merging of railway cadres, restructuring board: Report

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved restructuring of the Railway Board by downsizing its strength from eight to five including the chairperson, and merging its different cadres into a single Railway Management System, sources said. Read More
First Published: Tue, December 24 2019. 16:09 IST

