GoAir passengers troubled for second day as airline cancels 19 flights

Wadia group-owned suspended some of its services for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as it cancelled 19 flights across destinations, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, a source said.

The city-headquartered airline had cancelled 21 flights on Monday, owning to non-availability of some of the aircraft and inadequate operating crew. The company had, however, attributed the non-operations of these flights to protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), hostile weather and the duty norms for the cockpit crew, among others.

The airline operates over 200 flights per day to domestic and international destinations with a fleet of 57 aircraft.

" has cancelled 19 flights so far today (Tuesday) as it grapples with shortage of aircraft and pilots," a source in the know of development told PTI.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna and Lucknow, among others, are the cities from where these flights have been cancelled, he said.

Response to queries sent to management is awaited.