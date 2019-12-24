JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Anti-CAA stir: HC refuses to entertain plea on telecom services' disruption
Business Standard

GoAir passengers troubled for second day as airline cancels 19 flights

The airline operates over 200 flights per day to domestic and international destinations with a fleet of 57 aircraft

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

GoAir
Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna and Lucknow, among others, are the cities from where these flights have been cancelled

Wadia group-owned GoAir suspended some of its services for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as it cancelled 19 flights across destinations, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, a source said.

The city-headquartered airline had cancelled 21 flights on Monday, owning to non-availability of some of the aircraft and inadequate operating crew. The company had, however, attributed the non-operations of these flights to protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), hostile weather and the duty norms for the cockpit crew, among others.

The airline operates over 200 flights per day to domestic and international destinations with a fleet of 57 aircraft.

"GoAir has cancelled 19 flights so far today (Tuesday) as it grapples with shortage of aircraft and pilots," a source in the know of development told PTI.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna and Lucknow, among others, are the cities from where these flights have been cancelled, he said.

Response to queries sent to GoAir management is awaited.
First Published: Tue, December 24 2019. 12:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU