JUST IN
You are here: Home » Indian Railways » News

Train fare hike likely this week, 5 to 40 paise per km increase expected
Business Standard

Cabinet approves merging of railway cadres, restructuring board: Report

Indian Railways will now have only one cadre -- Indian Railway Service, instead of current eight services for various departments including Engineering, Traffic, Mechanical and Electrical

Press Trust of India 

Railways
Railways

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved restructuring of the Railway Board by downsizing its strength from eight to five including the chairperson, and merging its different cadres into a single Railway Management System, sources said.

Instead of Railway Board Members for Traffic, Rolling Stock, Traction and Engineering, the newly constituted Board will have Members for Operation, Business Development, Human Resources, Infrastructure and Finance, the source said.

Indian Railways will now have only one cadre -- Indian Railway Service, instead of current eight services for various departments including Engineering, Traffic, Mechanical and Electrical.
First Published: Tue, December 24 2019. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY