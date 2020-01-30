Top headlines: COAI comes to telcos' aid on AGR, coronavirus case in India

India confirms first case of coronavirus; patient in Kerala 'stable'

India confirmed on Thursday its first case of infection, isolating a male patient in the southern state of Kerala.

The patient studied in Wuhan University in China and he "his stable at the moment and is being closely monitored," said a government press release. Read more

AGR: urges govt to offer telcos 10-15 years for settlement of dues

Industry body is pitching for a 10-15 year payment schedule for telecom companies to pay their past statutory dues, beginning with part-payment upfront and a two-year moratorium. Read more

India, China account for 80% drop in gold jewellery demand in Dec quarter

India and China, the world's two biggest gold consumers, accounted for an 80 per cent drop in global demand in the fourth quarter of calendar 2019 on the back of rising yellow metal prices and soft economic conditions, according to the World Gold Council's latest report. Read more

SC allows mining firms to transport already extracted iron ore in Goa

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed mining firms to transport validly mined iron ore from mines in Goa if they have paid royalty to government authorities. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde delivered the judgment on a plea by mining firm Chowgule and Company Private Limited. Read more

CEO Ralf Speth to retire Sept; remain on Tata Sons board: Tata Motors

Tata Motors on Thursday announced the retirement of Ralf Speth as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) at the end of his contract term in September. Read more