Top headlines: COAI comes to telcos' aid on AGR, coronavirus case in India

Tata Motors climbs 7% on increase in JLR sales in the US
Tata Motors surges 6%, hits over 6-month high; stock up 14% in two days
Tata Motors climbs 6% after falling 12% in nine days
Tata Motors hits 8-month high post JLR December retail sales numbers
ED attaches Usha Martin assets worth Rs 190 cr over illegal iron ore sales
India confirms first case of coronavirus; patient in Kerala 'stable'
India confirmed on Thursday its first case of coronavirus infection, isolating a male patient in the southern state of Kerala.
The patient studied in Wuhan University in China and he "his stable at the moment and is being closely monitored," said a government press release. Read more
AGR: COAI urges govt to offer telcos 10-15 years for settlement of dues
Industry body COAI is pitching for a 10-15 year payment schedule for telecom companies to pay their past statutory dues, beginning with part-payment upfront and a two-year moratorium. Read more
India, China account for 80% drop in gold jewellery demand in Dec quarter
India and China, the world's two biggest gold consumers, accounted for an 80 per cent drop in global demand in the fourth quarter of calendar 2019 on the back of rising yellow metal prices and soft economic conditions, according to the World Gold Council's latest report. Read more
SC allows mining firms to transport already extracted iron ore in Goa
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed mining firms to transport validly mined iron ore from mines in Goa if they have paid royalty to government authorities. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde delivered the judgment on a plea by mining firm Chowgule and Company Private Limited. Read more
JLR CEO Ralf Speth to retire Sept; remain on Tata Sons board: Tata Motors
Tata Motors on Thursday announced the retirement of Ralf Speth as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) at the end of his contract term in September. Read more
