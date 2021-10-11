Top headlines: Govt denies power crisis; Tata sets out to upgrade Air India

The group will have to refinance Air India’s loans, upgrade aircraft, and rewrite multiple business contracts.

The coal ministry says there is enough stock to meet the demand of power plants. group may need to invest $1 billion to upgrade fleet

The group may have to deploy upwards of $1 billion to improve the airline’s passenger reservation system, upgrade and refurbish Air India’s fleet, primarily the wide-body aircraft which are the mainstay for the airline’s international operations, people in the know said. Read more

After buy, Tata group companies can cross-sell products

The acquisition of will help a host of Tata group companies from software major, TCS, and soon-to-be launched TataNeu super app to sell their products to the airline. Read more

Ample coal stocks for power plants; no blackout risk, says govt

With several states and power distribution companies (discoms) pressing the panic button on and shortfall in electricity, the Ministry of Coal and Power has rushed in to scotch any rumours of a blackout or power cuts. Read more

China creates 5 new 'areas of concern' in Ladakh

The 13th round of talks began on Sunday on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh between senior military commanders from India and China. The Indian side is hoping for further disengagement of troops in the 17-month-long border confrontation. Read more

FY22 credit growth turns positive first-time ever

Credit growth turned positive year-to-date (YTD) at 0.1 per cent in September for the first time in 2021-22 (FY22), reflecting gradual pick-up in demand. Read more