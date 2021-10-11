Top headlines: Govt denies power crisis; Tata sets out to upgrade Air India

-
The Tata group will have to refinance Air India’s loans, upgrade aircraft, and rewrite multiple business contracts.
The Tata group may need to invest $1 billion to upgrade Air India fleet
The Tata group may have to deploy upwards of $1 billion to improve the airline's passenger reservation system, upgrade and refurbish Air India's fleet, primarily the wide-body aircraft which are the mainstay for the airline's international operations, people in the know said.
After Air India buy, Tata group companies can cross-sell products
The acquisition of Air India will help a host of Tata group companies from software major, TCS, and soon-to-be launched TataNeu super app to sell their products to the airline.
Ample coal stocks for power plants; no blackout risk, says govt
With several states and power distribution companies (discoms) pressing the panic button on coal supply and shortfall in electricity, the Ministry of Coal and Power has rushed in to scotch any rumours of a blackout or power cuts.
China creates 5 new 'areas of concern' in Ladakh
The 13th round of talks began on Sunday on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh between senior military commanders from India and China. The Indian side is hoping for further disengagement of troops in the 17-month-long border confrontation.
FY22 credit growth turns positive first-time ever
Credit growth turned positive year-to-date (YTD) at 0.1 per cent in September for the first time in 2021-22 (FY22), reflecting gradual pick-up in demand.
