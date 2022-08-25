Top headlines:Curbs on wheat flour exports; HDFC Bank to invest in Go Digit

Debt-funded acquisitions can put pressure on Adani group ratings: S&P

Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group, which has grown on acquisitions, has fairly solid fundamentals but debt-funded future acquisitions can start putting pressure on ratings, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday. Starting out as a commodities trader in 1988, the Adani group has diversified from mines, ports and power plants into airports, data centres and defence. Read more

Govt decides to put restrictions on export of flour to curb prices

The government on Thursday decided to put restrictions on the export of or meslin flour to curb rising prices of the commodity. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister . Read more

to invest in IPO-bound firm Go Digit

on Thursday said it will invest in IPO-bound Go Digit Life Insurance. The lender said it entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with the Fairfax Holdings-backed insurer. In a stock exchange filing, said it will invest between Rs 49.9 crore to Rs 69.9 crore in two tranches to acquire up to 9.94% equity stake in the company. Read more

Soren faces disqualification for holding office of profit, blames BJP

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is facing threat of disqualification as an MLA for holding an office of profit, on Thursday blamed the opposition BJP for the controversy as sources indicated that the Election Commission has submitted its report to Governor Ramesh Bais. Soren said that "it seems BJP leaders and their puppets have drafted the report which is in a sealed cover". He said that there is no communication to him officially. Sources, however, said that BJP is seeming confident about their petition against him. Read more