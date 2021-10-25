Top Headlines: Deficit pegged at 6.8%; LIC listing reads Zomato IPO menu

A study says that only about half of India's population vaccinated for Covid-19 with the first dose is willing to take the second shot. More on that story in our top headlines this morning. likely to stay at budget estimate

The fiscal deficit is likely to stay at the budget estimate (BE) of 6.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021-22, according to a senior official, because tax collection, however robust, may not be able to narrow the gap.

The fiscal deficit estimated by the Budget is Rs 15.07 trillion. Read more

Barely 60% willing to go for second Covid-19 jab: Report

A recent study based on primary research with 3,500 citizens conducted by Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG’s) Centre of Customer Insight (CCI) shows that only about half the population (54-62 per cent) who are vaccinated with the first dose, have high willingness to take the second dose. Read more

BCCI to rake in Rs 5,000 crore from two new IPL teams

Bid price for IPL's media and digital rights expected to double to Rs 32,694 crore in 2023

It will be raining money for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the country’s apex cricketing body, as two new team franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) go under the hammer on Monday. The new owners will be declared in Dubai by the end of day. Read more

Govt aims big for IPO, inspired by Zomato

Taking a cue from Zomato’s stellar initial public offering (IPO), through which it garnered a valuation of Rs 1 trillion, the government has asked its advisors and valuers to ascertain if the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) should be valued at Rs 10 trillion or more. Read more

Early bird earnings rise 24% to touch new high

India Inc’s September quarter (Q2) earnings season has gotten off to an encouraging start thanks to the large gains posted by metals and energy companies. This, however, masks the hit general manufacturers and consumer companies took on their margins as a result of higher input costs. Read more