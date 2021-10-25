Top Headlines: Deficit pegged at 6.8%; LIC listing reads Zomato IPO menu

-
A study says that only about half of India's population vaccinated for Covid-19 with the first dose is willing to take the second shot. More on that story in our top headlines this morning. Fiscal deficit likely to stay at budget estimate
The fiscal deficit is likely to stay at the budget estimate (BE) of 6.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021-22, according to a senior official, because tax collection, however robust, may not be able to narrow the gap.
The fiscal deficit estimated by the Budget is Rs 15.07 trillion. Read more
Barely 60% willing to go for second Covid-19 jab: Report
A recent study based on primary research with 3,500 citizens conducted by Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG’s) Centre of Customer Insight (CCI) shows that only about half the population (54-62 per cent) who are vaccinated with the first dose, have high willingness to take the second dose. Read more
BCCI to rake in Rs 5,000 crore from two new IPL teams
Bid price for IPL's media and digital rights expected to double to Rs 32,694 crore in 2023
It will be raining money for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the country’s apex cricketing body, as two new team franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) go under the hammer on Monday. The new owners will be declared in Dubai by the end of day. Read more
Govt aims big for LIC IPO, inspired by Zomato
Taking a cue from Zomato’s stellar initial public offering (IPO), through which it garnered a valuation of Rs 1 trillion, the government has asked its advisors and valuers to ascertain if the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) should be valued at Rs 10 trillion or more. Read more
Early bird earnings rise 24% to touch new high
India Inc’s September quarter (Q2) earnings season has gotten off to an encouraging start thanks to the large gains posted by metals and energy companies. This, however, masks the hit general manufacturers and consumer companies took on their margins as a result of higher input costs. Read more
