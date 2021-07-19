Top headlines: Dow tanks 750 points; Shiv Nadar resigns as MD of HCL Tech

Dow drops 750 pts amid Covid surge, sees worst day since late October

The Dow sank more than 2% on Monday as fears a spike in COVID-19 cases would halt a broader economic recovery pummeled economically sensitive and travel stocks and pushed bond yields to five-month lows. Dow is well on its way to seeing its worst day since late October last year.

resigns as MD of HCL Technologies, named Chairman Emeritus

HCL Technologies on Monday said its founder will take on the role of Chairman Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to the company's board.

Nadar, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director of the company, on completing 76 years of age, has tendered his resignation as the MD as well as the Director with effect from close of business hours on July 19, according to a regulatory filing.

ACC Q2 net profit up two-fold to Rs 569 crore

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 569.45 crore for the second quarter ended June 2021, helped by a lower base, increase in sales and cost efficiency.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 270.95 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing.

'A report by disrupters for the obstructers': on snooping row

Union Home Minister on Monday hit out at the opposition Congress and international organisations for suggesting that the government was involved in surveillance of phones of politicians, journalists and others, saying such "obstructors" and "disruptors" will not be able to derail India's development trajectory with their conspiracies.