Top headlines: Equity MFs see inflows in March; SC rejects Deshmukh's plea

Equity MFs see Rs 9,115 crore inflow in March



After eight months of consecutive outflows, witnessed a net inflow of Rs 9,115 crore in March amid correction in the stock market. Barring multi-cap and value fund categories, all the equity schemes saw inflow last month, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Thursday. READ MORE...

SC rejects pleas of Maha Govt and Anil Deshmukh



In a setback to Maharashtra government and its former home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Thursday dismissed their pleas challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a CBI probe into allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

“Looking at the personas involved and nature of allegations and seriousness of allegations, it requires investigation by an independent agency. It is a matter of public confidence,” a bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and Hemant Gupta said. READ MORE...



Oil dips with record India virus cases



Oil fell as bearish virus from India to Japan underpinned the outlook for a staggered recovery in consumption.

West Texas Intermediate slid 0.6%, though remains within the $5 range it has traded in since mid-March. India, the world’s No. 3 oil importer, reported a record number of daily cases, with states facing a vaccine shortage. READ MORE...



Helped 2.5 million MSMEs in India go online, says Amazon



India on Thursday said it has digitised 2.5 million MSMEs, enabled cumulative exports worth $3 billion and helped create nearly one million jobs in the country. Last year, had announced an investment of $1 billion to digitally enable 10 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enable e-commerce exports worth $10 billion and create one million additional jobs in India by 2025. READ MORE...