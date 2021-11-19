Top headlines: Farmers hail repeal of farm laws; govt may tax crypto gains

Farmers hail repeal of 3 farm laws, to continue protest over other demands

Celebrations broke out at the Singhu border protest site soon after Prime Minister announced repealing the farm laws, but some farmers said the agitation will continue till Parliament repeals the legislations and their other demands are met.

Distributing sweets and dancing to songs blaring out of music systems placed on tractors, farmers, who have been camping at the Singhu border for nearly a year, were a happy lot on Friday.

Govt to change laws in Budget to tax gains: FinMin official

The government is mulling changes in the income tax laws to bring cryptocurrencies under the tax net, with some changes that could form part of the Budget next year, a top official said.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that in terms of income tax, some people are already paying capital gains tax on the income from cryptocurrency, and in respect of Goods and Services Tax (GST) also the law is "very clear" that the rate would be applicable as those in case of other services.

sees at 70,000 level by December 2022

Indian stock market’s outperformance relative to emerging markets (EMs) is likely to pause in 2022, said analysts at in a recent note, but expects the to hit the 70,000 mark by 2022-end - up around 17 per cent from the current levels.

The research and brokerage house had recently downgraded India to equal-weight in their global emerging markets (GEMs) country portfolio. The market, feels, could cool off as it absorbs the gains of the preceding 18 months.

CEO's fixation on delivering record IPO blamed for first-day flop

Vijay Shekhar Sharma wiped away tears of joy as he recounted his rise from a “commoner” to the leader of a digital payments giant that just completed India’s biggest-ever initial public offering.

"The dreams of a young country are with me," said the founder and chief executive officer of One 97 Communications Ltd., operator of the service, before striking the opening gong at the Bombay Stock Exchange at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday.