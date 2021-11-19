Top headlines: Farmers hail repeal of farm laws; govt may tax crypto gains

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Paytm IPO subscribed 48% on Day 2; M&M Q2 net surges 8-fold
Top headlines: Ola selects banks for IPO; PhonePe now an insurance broker
Top headlines: India's Q1 GDP grows 20.1%; PayU buys BillDesk for $4.7 bn
Top headlines: Aug GST collection Rs 1.12 trn; AU SFB clears air on exits
Top headlines: August exports rise 45%; RRVL gets sole control of Just Dial
-
Farmers hail repeal of 3 farm laws, to continue protest over other demands
Celebrations broke out at the Singhu border protest site soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the farm laws, but some farmers said the agitation will continue till Parliament repeals the legislations and their other demands are met.
Distributing sweets and dancing to songs blaring out of music systems placed on tractors, farmers, who have been camping at the Singhu border for nearly a year, were a happy lot on Friday. Read more
Govt to change laws in Budget to tax cryptocurrency gains: FinMin official
The government is mulling changes in the income tax laws to bring cryptocurrencies under the tax net, with some changes that could form part of the Budget next year, a top official said.
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that in terms of income tax, some people are already paying capital gains tax on the income from cryptocurrency, and in respect of Goods and Services Tax (GST) also the law is "very clear" that the rate would be applicable as those in case of other services. Read more
Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 70,000 level by December 2022
Indian stock market’s outperformance relative to emerging markets (EMs) is likely to pause in 2022, said analysts at Morgan Stanley in a recent note, but expects the Sensex to hit the 70,000 mark by 2022-end - up around 17 per cent from the current levels.
The research and brokerage house had recently downgraded India to equal-weight in their global emerging markets (GEMs) country portfolio. The market, Morgan Stanley feels, could cool off as it absorbs the gains of the preceding 18 months. Read more
Paytm CEO's fixation on delivering record IPO blamed for first-day flop
Vijay Shekhar Sharma wiped away tears of joy as he recounted his rise from a “commoner” to the leader of a digital payments giant that just completed India’s biggest-ever initial public offering.
“The dreams of a young country are with me,” said the founder and chief executive officer of One 97 Communications Ltd., operator of the Paytm service, before striking the opening gong at the Bombay Stock Exchange at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU