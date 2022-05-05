Top headlines: Lending rates to rise, half a dozen IPOs in May after LIC

The Federal Reserve’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to increase the benchmark rate by a half percentage point. Meanwhile, after raised repo rate, interest rates on deposits are expected to move upwards. Scroll down below to read the top stories from Wednesday

Fed hikes rates half point, will shrink assets to curb US inflation

The raised interest rates by the steepest increment since 2000 and decided to start shrinking its massive balance sheet, deploying the most aggressive tightening of monetary policy in decades to control soaring inflation.

Lending rates set to rise; interest rates on deposits may also move up

The days of ultra-low interest rates are over. With the monetary policy committee (MPC) raising the repo rate by 40-basis points to 4.40 per cent on Wednesday, the interest rate cycle has turned. Consequently, lenders will revise their lending rates upwards, especially on loans, which are linked to an external benchmark.

Interest rates on deposits are also expected to move upwards, bringing some relief to the common man.

Ambuja acquisition could be LIC's windfall; acquirer to make open offer

A big bonanza awaits Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, which owns a minority stake of Rs 7,047 crore in both Ambuja Cements and in its subsidiary ACC, with a new owner taking over India’s second-largest cement company. LIC owns 6.3 per cent stake worth Rs 4,602 crore in Ambuja Cements and 5.66 per cent stake worth Rs 2,445 crore in ACC.

Half a dozen IPOs in May after LIC; Rs 28,960-crore projected mop-up

At least half a dozen companies, besides Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, are looking to raise Rs 7,960 crore through their initial public offerings (IPOs) this month. The Rs 21,000-crore IPO of LIC opened on Wednesday.

Reassessment dispute case: SC rules in favour of Revenue Department

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ruled in favour of the Revenue Department in the reassessment dispute case. The top court reversed the earlier high court orders that had quashed income-tax notices issued after March 31, 2021, under the old reassessment regime.

