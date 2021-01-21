Top headlines: Govt plans to lift cap on flights, firms call for tax relief

Govt plans to lift cap on flights, wants airlines to fly full capacity

The government has initiated discussions with airlines to allow them to operate in full capacity, people aware of the development said. However, without a clarity on return of traffic, airlines are asking the government to delay such a move, implying that they will not be able to profitably deploy any more capacity.

Currently, airlines are allo­wed to deploy 80 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity. Read more





plans aggressive outreach to allay fears of users

Social media behemoth is planning a major outreach to allay users’ fears over its updated privacy policy in the next few months, say sources. These include ad campaigns, interactions with large user group and stakeholders in the government. The messaging is clear: The updated policy is straight forward. Read more

Cricket hits an advertising six after India's historic win in Australia

India’s win at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Australia has increased both viewer and advertiser interest significantly in the game. This has come at a time when domestic cricket is set to stage a comeback after a year of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Tata versus Mistry: Lenders hold out hope on verdict

Indian lenders are waiting on the Supreme Court’s judgment, expected by month end, in the litigation between the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and the Tatas and feel a verdict in favour of the former will open up new funding avenues for the construction major. Read more



A glorious and lucrative future awaits for India's new star Rishabh Pant





At a sit-down with at his south Delhi home two years ago, the turn of phrase he often he used was: “Express yourself”. It came across as one of those vague, annoying catchlines batsmen routinely employ — rich in jargon and hollow in meaning.

Watching Pant now makes you realise he genuinely swears by it: No matter what the game situation, he finds ways to “express himself”, sometimes through stark belligerence, other times by way of sheer persistence. Read more

Companies call for demand creation and income tax relief in Budget

Most companies want the upcoming Budget to create demand, encourage infrastructure spend among other things, while only 28 per cent are for fiscal consolidation, showed a survey conducted by industry chamber Ficci and consultants Dhruva Advisors. Read more

Allocation for may be doubled in upcoming Budget

Allocation for the is expected to rise two-fold in the upcoming Union Budget to over Rs 22,000 crore, as the programme gathers momentum post the Covid-19 pandemic, according to sources. The total allocation for the programme in financial year 2020-21 (FY21) was Rs 11,500 crore, up from Rs 10,000 crore in the previous year. Read more