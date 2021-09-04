Top headlines: Five years of Reliance Jio, Royal Enfield hits global road

-
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
Maruti Suzuki's Q1 PAT may slip up to 32% QoQ, say analysts
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
PNB posts net profit of Rs 586 crore in Q4; NII rises 48%
Kalrock-Jalan consortium receives NCLT nod to fly Jet Airways; stock up 5%
-
Govt likely to ask anchor investors to hold 25% in monetised roads
The Union government is likely to go with a model that requires anchor investors in road monetisation projects to hold 25 per cent equity and be on the management board of the special purpose vehicle (SPV) floated to run the project. Read more...
Five years of Reliance Jio: From disruption to data revolution
The strident opposition that met Facebook’s launch of ‘Free Basics’ in 2015 offering limited free internet – critics said it violated net neutrality — forced Mark Zuckerberg to withdraw but it has turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The motive behind Free Basics was to expand the Indian market and bring the next billion online. Read more...
NCLAT issues notice over PNB's plea against Jet Airways resolution plan
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has moved the Insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT against the approval of bids for defunct airline Jet Airways. Read more...
Riding on robust sales, iconic Royal Enfield hits the global road
On September 1, Eicher Motors Managing Director (MD) Siddhartha Lal conducted the virtual launch of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, describing his motorcycles as “timeless, unhurried and uncomplicated”. None of those adjectives would have applied to his situation barely a week before when he faced a major crisis since he started running the show. Read more...
Maruti Suzuki announces its largest recall to rectify safety defects
Maruti Suzuki is recalling 181,754 cars to inspect and rectify possible safety defects in one of the biggest vehicle recalls in the country. India’s largest carmaker will try to repair faults in the petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and XL6 that were manufactured between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020. Read more...
