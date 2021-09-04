Top headlines: Five years of Reliance Jio, Royal Enfield hits global road

Govt likely to ask anchor investors to hold 25% in monetised roads

The Union government is likely to go with a model that requires anchor investors in road monetisation projects to hold 25 per cent equity and be on the management board of the special purpose vehicle (SPV) floated to run the project.

Five years of Reliance Jio: From disruption to data revolution

The strident opposition that met Facebook's launch of 'Free Basics' in 2015 offering limited free internet – critics said it violated net neutrality — forced Mark Zuckerberg to withdraw but it has turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The motive behind Free Basics was to expand the Indian market and bring the next billion online.

issues notice over PNB's plea against Jet Airways resolution plan

Public sector lender Punjab Bank (PNB) has moved the Insolvency appellate tribunal against the approval of bids for defunct airline Jet Airways.

Riding on robust sales, iconic hits the global road

On September 1, Eicher Motors Managing Director (MD) Sidd­hartha Lal conducted the virtual launch of the new Classic 350, describing his motorcycles as "timeless, unhurried and uncomplicated". None of those adjectives would have applied to his situation barely a week before when he faced a major crisis since he started running the show.

announces its largest recall to rectify safety defects

is recalling 181,754 cars to inspect and rectify possible safety defects in one of the biggest vehicle recalls in the country. India's largest carmaker will try to repair faults in the petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and XL6 that were manufactured between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020.