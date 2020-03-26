Top headlines: FM's relief package for poor, Cipla gets USFDA nod, and more

1. Covid-19 relief: FM announces Rs 1.7 trn plan for poor, migrant workers

Finance Minister on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and in the country in light of the 21-day in the country to tackle the challenge posed by the (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan scheme worth Rs 1.7 trillion will have two parts — cash transfer and food security, said the Finance Minister. Read more...

2. Covid-19: Centre to fast-track disbursals for 85 mn farmers

In view of the Covid-19 crisis, the Central government will advance the first installment of payout for the April-June quarter that will ensure that almost 85 million eligible growers get nearly Rs 16,000 crore by first week of April.

Officials said according to their estimates, around 85 million farmers are eligible to get the first installement of Rs 2,000 under into their bank accounts by end of June 30, but due to the Covid-19 crisis, all of them will get it early. Read on...

3. Pharma major gets nod for generic oral acid reflux drug

Drug major on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic Esomeprazole for oral suspension used for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. Read on...

4. crisis: US Senate passes $2-trn rescue deal to revive economy

The US Senate passed the nation's largest-ever rescue package late Wednesday, a $2 trillion lifeline to suffering Americans, depleted hospitals and an economy all ravaged by a rapidly spreading crisis.

The monster deal thrashed out between Republicans, Democrats and the White House includes cash payments to American taxpayers and several hundred billion dollars in grants and loans to small businesses. Read more...

5. Sebi may cut commodity derivatives timings till 5 PM over virus lockdown

The securities and Exchange board of India (Sebi) is considering a proposal to cut down trading hours for commodities derivatives from 11.30 PM to 5 PM till the time lockdow over coronavirus is in place. This follows the submission by brokers to the regulator requesting such measures following Read on...