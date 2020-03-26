Top headlines: FM's relief package for poor, Cipla gets USFDA nod, and more

-
1. Covid-19 relief: FM announces Rs 1.7 trn plan for poor, migrant workers
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and migrant workers in the country in light of the 21-day lockdown in the country to tackle the challenge posed by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
The Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan scheme worth Rs 1.7 trillion will have two parts — cash transfer and food security, said the Finance Minister. Read more...
2. Covid-19: Centre to fast-track PM-KISAN disbursals for 85 mn farmers
In view of the Covid-19 crisis, the Central government will advance the first installment of PM-KISAN payout for the April-June quarter that will ensure that almost 85 million eligible growers get nearly Rs 16,000 crore by first week of April.
Officials said according to their estimates, around 85 million farmers are eligible to get the first installement of Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN into their bank accounts by end of June 30, but due to the Covid-19 crisis, all of them will get it early. Read on...
3. Pharma major Cipla gets USFDA nod for generic oral acid reflux drug
Drug major Cipla on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic Esomeprazole for oral suspension used for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. Read on...
4. Coronavirus crisis: US Senate passes $2-trn rescue deal to revive economy
The US Senate passed the nation's largest-ever rescue package late Wednesday, a $2 trillion lifeline to suffering Americans, depleted hospitals and an economy all ravaged by a rapidly spreading coronavirus crisis.
The monster deal thrashed out between Republicans, Democrats and the White House includes cash payments to American taxpayers and several hundred billion dollars in grants and loans to small businesses. Read more...
5. Sebi may cut commodity derivatives timings till 5 PM over virus lockdown
The securities and Exchange board of India (Sebi) is considering a proposal to cut down trading hours for commodities derivatives from 11.30 PM to 5 PM till the time lockdow over coronavirus is in place. This follows the submission by brokers to the regulator requesting such measures following lockdown. Read on...
