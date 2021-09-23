Top headlines: Freshworks makes Nasdaq debut, PM Modi starts US visit
India and 24 other countries call for withdrawal of 'Google tax', India may fully vaccinate all adults by April next year. More in top headlines of the day
Indian SaaS startup Freshworks's market capitalisation crossed $13 billion after it made its Nasdaq debut. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington for a visit during which he will meet with President Joe Biden.
More on these stories and other top headlines of the day:
With the market capitalisation of Freshworks
crossing over $13 billion on its debut day at Nasdaq Stock Exchange, around 500 employees or around 12 per cent of the company’s total staff strength of around 4,300 have become ‘crorepatis’ in India and more interestingly over 70 of them are below the age of 30 years. Read more
PM Modi arrives in US
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
arrived in Washington on Wednesday on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Read more
China Evergrande
agreed to settle interest payments on a domestic bond on Wednesday, while the Chinese central bank injected cash into the banking system, soothing fears of imminent contagion from the debt-laden property developer.
Evergrande, Asia's biggest junk bond issuer, is so entangled with China's broader economy that its fate has kept global stock and bond markets on tenterhooks as late debt payments could trigger so-called cross-defaults. Read more
India calls for withdrawal of 'Google tax'
Worried that the proposed global digital tax deal covering only top 100 companies may not lead to sufficient revenue for developing countries, India, along with other Group of 24 (G24) member nations, has objected to the withdrawal of unilateral measures like the equalisation levy (EL) in one go. Read more
India may fully vaccinate all adults by April next year
India would be able to vaccinate its entire adult population by November this year with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine if it keeps up with an average pace of 5.6 million doses administered daily. This average was achieved for the week ended September 17, which was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, when a record 25 million doses were administered in the country. Read more
First Published: Thu, September 23 2021. 07:53 IST
