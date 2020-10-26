Top headlines: Future Group stocks under pressure; taxes on fuel may rise

stocks under pressure as deal with Reliance put on hold

Shares of companies were under pressure and fell by up to 9 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday after Amazon won a favourable ruling for its plea in Singapore against the Kishore Biyani-headed group striking a deal with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Read more...

Sebi bans Birla Pacific Medspa, Yash Birla, 8 others from securities

Sebi has barred Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd, Yashovardhan Birla and eight others from the securities market for two years for mis-utilisation of the IPO proceeds. Read on...



Taxes on fuels may rise as govt seeks more revenue for Covid relief

The economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent pressure on revenues may again push the Centre to raise excise duty on petrol and diesel. Read on...

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine prompts immune response among adults: AstraZeneca

The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford produces an immune response in both elderly and young people and adverse reactions were lower among the elderly, British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday. Read on...

Winter test is coming for airlines as coronavirus cases rebound

The resurgent Covid-19 pandemic is pushing back the recovery in air travel, turning winter into a survival test for carriers now pinning hopes on a spring rebound. Airlines are urging governments to introduce more testing and travel bubbles to help spur demand. Read on...