Top headlines: Govt may up factory working hours, wind energy loses steam

Govt proposes to up daily factory work limit

The government proposes increasing the maximum time a worker has to be within a factory premises for work from 10.5 hours to 12 hours in a day, drawing protest from economists.

Wind energy dips in peak season

India’s wind energy generation fell by 16 per cent in its peak season this year: a decline the industry reckons is the impact of climate change.

July fetches the highest generation, but this time the annual fall was as much as 40 per cent in some regions.

Fitch expects India's reforms to spur growth

Fitch Ratings on Friday said the revival of the government's reform agenda in response to the pandemic shock has the potential to raise India's medium-term growth rate.

The US will soon issue the results of probes into Austria, Italy and India's decisions to tax local revenue of Internet companies such as Facebook Inc., which could pave the way for retaliatory tariffs, people familiar with the situation said.

Moderna to get EU nod as early as December

BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. could receive conditional European Union marketing authorization for their Covid-19 vaccines in the second half of next month, according to the head of the EU's executive arm, putting the bloc on track to start distributing the shots at the same time as the US.