Top headlines: Govt may up factory working hours, wind energy loses steam

-
ALSO READ
When will India finally have access to coronavirus vaccine?
Covid-19: Vaccine firms give Moderna a shrug, say no rush on tie-ups
Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine may come to India through govt route
Moderna's Covid vaccine 94.5% effective, edges over Pfizer on storage
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
-
Govt proposes to up daily factory work limit
The government proposes increasing the maximum time a worker has to be within a factory premises for work from 10.5 hours to 12 hours in a day, drawing protest from economists. Read on....
Wind energy dips in peak season
India’s wind energy generation fell by 16 per cent in its peak season this year: a decline the industry reckons is the impact of climate change.
July fetches the highest generation, but this time the annual fall was as much as 40 per cent in some regions. Read on....
Fitch expects India's reforms to spur growth
Fitch Ratings on Friday said the revival of the government's reform agenda in response to the coronavirus pandemic shock has the potential to raise India's medium-term growth rate. Read on.... US may slap tariffs on India
The US will soon issue the results of probes into Austria, Italy and India’s decisions to tax local revenue of Internet companies such as Facebook Inc., which could pave the way for retaliatory tariffs, people familiar with the situation said. Read on....
Moderna to get EU nod as early as December
BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. could receive conditional European Union marketing authorization for their Covid-19 vaccines in the second half of next month, according to the head of the EU’s executive arm, putting the bloc on track to start distributing the shots at the same time as the US. Read on....
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU