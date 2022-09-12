Top Headlines: Gyanvapi verdict today, Russia's discounted oil, and more

Security was tightened and prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in as a district court will pronounce the verdict on the maintainability of the suit in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case on Monday. In a bid to counter the growing clamour among the nations to enforce a price cap on Russian oil, Moscow has told New Delhi it is willing to provide petroleum at even lower rates than before to India, officials said.

Countering price cap proposal, Russia offers discounted oil to India

In a bid to counter the growing clamour among the nations to enforce a price cap on Russian oil, Moscow has told New Delhi it is willing to provide petroleum at even lower rates than before to India, officials said. "In principle, the ask in return is that India should not support the G7 (Group of Seven) proposal. A decision on this issue will be taken later following talks with all the partners," an official with the (MEA) said.



Serum Institute may give India its first adult vaccine

Soon, India's fight against (TB) is likely to have another weapon in its arsenal – an adult TB . According to government sources, a recombinant Bacille Calmette–Guérin (rBCG) may soon be available for adults in India, thanks to Pune-based Serum Institute of India's (SII's) tireless efforts.



Court's verdict in Gyanvapi Mosque case today: All you need to know

Security was tightened and prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in as a district court will pronounce the verdict on the maintainability of the suit in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case on Monday. District Judge A K Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter.



mulls SFIO-like independent agency to probe cases of insurance fraud

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is considering a recommendation to set up an independent investigation agency to probe cases of insurance fraud. This agency, if formed, shall be similar to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which probes corporate fraud and comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

at 7-month low, but no change in petrol, in India

International have hit a seven-month low but there is no change in retail selling price of and diesel in India as state-owned fuel retailers recoup losses incurred for holding rates for a record five months despite rising cost. International benchmark Brent crude fell below $90 per barrel last week for the first time since early February as recession fears weigh on demand.



Pharma body clears Micro Labs of charges of spending Rs 1000 cr on freebies

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) on Saturday cleared Micro Labs, the makers of the paracetamol tablet Dolo-650, of the charge that they offered freebies worth Rs 1,000 crore to doctors to prescribe the brand. The IPA in a report submitted to the Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said that, "in view of interaction with the management of the company and the detailed reply, it is clear Rs 1,000 crore expenditure on single brand Dolo-650 on freebies in one year is not correct."