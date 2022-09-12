Irdai mulls SFIO-like independent agency to probe cases of insurance fraud

The Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is considering a recommendation to set up an independent investigation agency to probe cases of fraud. This agency, if formed, shall be similar to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which probes corporate fraud and comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

