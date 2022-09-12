JUST IN
Irdai mulls SFIO-like independent agency to probe cases of insurance fraud

Insurance Fraud Investigation Agency proposed via Insurance Act amendment

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

The insurance regulator is currently looking into the proposal, an official said
The insurance regulator is currently looking into the proposal, an official said

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is considering a recommendation to set up an independent investigation agency to probe cases of insurance fraud. This agency, if formed, shall be similar to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which probes corporate fraud and comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Read our full coverage on SFIO

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 06:10 IST

