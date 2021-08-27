Top headlines: HC notice to Centre on IT Rules; Delhi schools to re-open

-
HC asks Centre to respond to pleas by FB, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules
The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre to reply to pleas by Facebook and WhatsApp challenging the new IT rules for social media intermediaries requiring the messaging app to trace chats and make provisions to identify the first originator of information.
The pleas have challenged the new rules on the grounds that they violate the right to privacy and are unconstitutional. Read more
Delhi schools to reopen in phased manner from Sep 1
Schools in the national capital will reopen in a phased manner from September 1, according to sources.
A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday.
"Reopening of schools will begin in phased manner.
Classes for 9-12 grades will begin from September 1 and that for 6-8 grades from September 8," a source said. Read more
Navjot Singh Sidhu asks Congress leadership for freedom to take decisions
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has urged the party leadership to allow him freedom to take decisions, else he will give a befitting reply.
The Congress, however, said state chiefs are free to take their decisions within the party's norms and constitution. Read more
Electoral bonds worth Rs 3,429.56 crore redeemed by parties in 2019-20: ADR
Electoral bonds worth Rs 3,429.56 crore were redeemed by parties in 2019-20, and 87.29 per cent of this was received by four national parties the BJP, Congress, TMC and the NCP, poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said. Read more
