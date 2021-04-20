Top headlines: HC slams Centre's vaccination policy; Nestle Q1 net up 15%

Delhi HC asks Centre why wait till May 1



The on Tuesday expressed displeasure over "huge wastage" of vaccines and asked the Centre to vaccinate whomsoever it can to ensure there is no wastage. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said according to news reports there is a daily wastage of six per cent of vaccines and till now 4.4 million vaccines out of 100 million have been wasted, maximum in Tamil Nadu.

Nestle profit rises 15%



FMCG major Ltd on Tuesday reported a 14.62 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 602.25 crore for the quarter ended in March 2021 driven by increase in sales volume of its key products. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 525.43 crore in the same period a year ago. Its net sales were up 8.9 per cent to Rs 3,600.20 crore during the period under review as against Rs 3,305.78 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.



Boeing 737Max allowed to overfly India

Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday allowed foreign-registered Boeing 737 Max aircraft, which were grounded in the country since the March 2019 fatal crash of such a plane in Ethiopia, to overfly India after taking the agency's permission.



Moreover, foreign lessors are allowed to fly their grounded 737 Max aircraft out of India after taking the regulator's permission, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) order said.



State govt imposes nearly 60-hr-long weekend curfew in entire UP



The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew from Friday evening to Monday morning in the entire state till further orders amid the rising cases of infections.