Weekend lockdown in UP; night curfew will remain imposed in all districts

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Hanuman Mishra succumbed to Covid on Tuesday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.
Hanuman Mishra was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the virus.
He is the third minister in the state to succumb to Covid. Earlier, last year, state ministers Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan had died due to Covid.
Uttar Pradesh has been reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country after Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday announced its decision to impose a 'Corona Curfew' in the state with the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
The state has announced a statewide weekend lockdown that will come into force from April 24. As per the new directive, districts with more than 500 active Covid-19 cases will also remain under night curfew, effective between 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day, until further orders.
--IANS
amita/dpb
